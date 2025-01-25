Fortified Republic Day: Heightened Security Across Punjab and Haryana

In anticipation of the Republic-Day celebrations, security measures have been significantly boosted across Punjab, Haryana, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Officials have raised security levels at key installations, bus stands, railway stations, and government buildings, particularly at district headquarters.

Security enhancements include the deployment of dog and bomb squad teams at critical locations and comprehensive vehicle checks at newly established checkpoints. In Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav has assured the public of secure and peaceful celebrations, urging officers to ramp up patrolling and night-domination operations.

As dignitaries prepare to unfurl the tricolour, senior police officers have been directed to maintain rigid security at event venues. Vigilance remains heightened at sensitive areas, including markets and transport hubs, while intensified security measures extend to Chandigarh, ensuring safe Republic-Day festivities.

