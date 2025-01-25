Hostage Exchange: A Step Towards Peace in Gaza

In a significant development towards resolving the longstanding Gaza conflict, Hamas has released four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners. This exchange follows a ceasefire agreement aimed at ceasing the 15-month-old war, brokered with the help of international mediators.

The Israeli hostages, Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, were abducted on October 7, 2023, during an assault by Hamas militants. Their return marked a poignant moment as they were transported from Gaza to rejoin their families in Israel.

This prisoner exchange underscores a broader diplomatic effort. The agreement, supported by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, entails further negotiations for releasing the remaining hostages. As part of the ceasefire, both sides have agreed to pause hostilities, offering a tentative hope for a more stable peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)