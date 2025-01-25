Left Menu

Hostage Exchange: A Step Towards Peace in Gaza

Hamas released four Israeli soldier hostages in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement to end the 15-month-old conflict in Gaza. The exchange is a significant diplomatic maneuver involving various international mediators and aims to initiate broader negotiations for peace and reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:55 IST
Hostage Exchange: A Step Towards Peace in Gaza
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a significant development towards resolving the longstanding Gaza conflict, Hamas has released four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners. This exchange follows a ceasefire agreement aimed at ceasing the 15-month-old war, brokered with the help of international mediators.

The Israeli hostages, Karina Ariev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag, were abducted on October 7, 2023, during an assault by Hamas militants. Their return marked a poignant moment as they were transported from Gaza to rejoin their families in Israel.

This prisoner exchange underscores a broader diplomatic effort. The agreement, supported by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States, entails further negotiations for releasing the remaining hostages. As part of the ceasefire, both sides have agreed to pause hostilities, offering a tentative hope for a more stable peace process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025