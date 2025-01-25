Merchant Marine's Return: A Resilient Journey from Captivity
Arturo Zacarías Meza, a Mexican merchant marine, returned home after being held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The crew of the Galaxy Leader was detained due to the vessel's connection to Israel and later released with Oman's mediation. Zacarías was celebrated upon his return to Mexico.
- Country:
- Mexico
Arturo Zacarías Meza, escorted by locals, returned to Misantla, Mexico, after his release from over a year of captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Galaxy Leader vessel's connection to an Israeli billionaire prompted its seizure, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.
During his return, Zacarías' hometown celebrated with a Norteño band and traditional dishes, acknowledging his safe return. The crew led a tense life aboard the seized ship, yet built trust with captors, enabling some family communication, until their release brokered by Oman.
Houthi rebels framed the crew as heroes for Palestinians, emphasizing the geopolitical intricacies in the region. Zacarías expressed gratitude wearing symbolic attire and highlighted the communal and spiritual support he received during his ordeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Talks: Israel Sends Mossad Chief to Qatar
Israel is sending the Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Qatar in a sign of progress in talks, reports AP.
Israel Redirects Palestinian Tax Revenue to Settle Debts with Electric Company
Diplomatic Tensions: Israel and Qatar Seek Hostage Deal in Gaza
Humanitarians continue to call for Israel to facilitate aid delivery in Gaza