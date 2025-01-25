Left Menu

Merchant Marine's Return: A Resilient Journey from Captivity

Arturo Zacarías Meza, a Mexican merchant marine, returned home after being held captive by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The crew of the Galaxy Leader was detained due to the vessel's connection to Israel and later released with Oman's mediation. Zacarías was celebrated upon his return to Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Misantla | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:59 IST
Merchant Marine's Return: A Resilient Journey from Captivity
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Arturo Zacarías Meza, escorted by locals, returned to Misantla, Mexico, after his release from over a year of captivity by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Galaxy Leader vessel's connection to an Israeli billionaire prompted its seizure, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

During his return, Zacarías' hometown celebrated with a Norteño band and traditional dishes, acknowledging his safe return. The crew led a tense life aboard the seized ship, yet built trust with captors, enabling some family communication, until their release brokered by Oman.

Houthi rebels framed the crew as heroes for Palestinians, emphasizing the geopolitical intricacies in the region. Zacarías expressed gratitude wearing symbolic attire and highlighted the communal and spiritual support he received during his ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025