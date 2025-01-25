Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Postpones Lebanon Withdrawal

Beirut | Updated: 25-01-2025 16:56 IST
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese army accused Israel of intentionally delaying the withdrawal of its troops from southern Lebanon, as required under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal. This comes after Israel declared its forces would stay beyond the agreed Sunday deadline, sparking tensions in the region.

As per the agreement initiated on November 27, Hezbollah fighters and weaponry must vacate regions south of the Litani River, allowing the Lebanese military to establish control with Israeli troops withdrawing within a 60-day period. However, Israel's Prime Minister claims Lebanon has not fully enforced the terms, urging a need for a temporary ceasefire extension.

Lebanon's army asserted its ongoing commitment to fortifying its presence south of the river despite Israeli 'procrastination,' complicating their deployment. Hezbollah warned that any Israeli delay violates international agreements and demands Lebanese state intervention. Meanwhile, Israel defends its prolonged stay as essential for security against Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

