Tensions Rise as Israel Postpones Lebanon Withdrawal
Lebanon's army has accused Israel of delaying troop withdrawal as outlined in a ceasefire agreement to end conflict with Hezbollah. Despite the agreement, Israeli troops remain, citing unmet terms. The Lebanese military continues efforts to deploy in the region, while Hezbollah demands immediate compliance.
The Lebanese army accused Israel of intentionally delaying the withdrawal of its troops from southern Lebanon, as required under a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal. This comes after Israel declared its forces would stay beyond the agreed Sunday deadline, sparking tensions in the region.
As per the agreement initiated on November 27, Hezbollah fighters and weaponry must vacate regions south of the Litani River, allowing the Lebanese military to establish control with Israeli troops withdrawing within a 60-day period. However, Israel's Prime Minister claims Lebanon has not fully enforced the terms, urging a need for a temporary ceasefire extension.
Lebanon's army asserted its ongoing commitment to fortifying its presence south of the river despite Israeli 'procrastination,' complicating their deployment. Hezbollah warned that any Israeli delay violates international agreements and demands Lebanese state intervention. Meanwhile, Israel defends its prolonged stay as essential for security against Hezbollah rocket fire in northern Israel.
