Deadly Ordnance Factory Blast: Investigation Underway
An inquiry is underway after a catastrophic explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, left eight dead and five injured. A special committee will begin the probe, seeking answers to the fatal incident that destroyed a building in the facility.
An investigation has been launched following a devastating blast at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, eastern Maharashtra, which claimed eight lives and injured five others. The explosion occurred in the LTPE building in the HEX sub-division, causing extensive damage.
The Deputy Commissioner of Labour (Central) in Nagpur will lead the inquiry into the tragedy, starting from Monday, according to official reports. Thirteen workers were present in the factory when the explosion happened, utterly destroying the structure.
The Ordnance Factory Bhandara released a statement, confirming the formation of an investigation team dedicated to uncovering the reasons behind the catastrophic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
