Strengthening Indo-Indonesian Ties: Trade, Defense, and Cultural Bonds

India and Indonesia have set out to deepen their collaboration across several critical sectors, including defense manufacturing and maritime security, as noted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Indian leader underscored Indonesia's vital role as New Delhi's partner in the Indo-Pacific region.

Following discussions between Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the two nations signed agreements covering health, maritime safety, culture, and digital innovation. Modi stressed the need to uphold a rules-based order and ensure freedom of navigation, amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.

The talks also focused on bolstering cooperation in cyber security, counter-terrorism, and the digital economy, aligning with mutual interests in artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. Both leaders emphasized historical and cultural ties, anchoring a robust foundation for future engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)