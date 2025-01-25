Current World Affairs: A Global News Recap

In a move aligning with President Trump's foreign policy review, the U.S. State Department issued a comprehensive stop-work order on foreign aid. This decision, sanctioned by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, exempts military aid to Israel and Egypt while other nations await further developments.

Amid heightened tension, Mexico denied the Trump administration's request for a U.S. military plane deporting migrants to land. This stands as a diplomatic challenge following successful deportation operations to Guatemala, contrasting Mexico's stance on the matter.

The transport ministry of South Korea announced a preliminary report on the Jeju Air crash, which claimed 179 lives. Investigators are examining if a bird strike contributed to the tragedy, reflecting on the fatal incident's impact.

