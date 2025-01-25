Left Menu

CRPF Dominates Gallantry Medals on Republic Day

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has received the highest number of gallantry medals, totaling 19, among all central and state police forces on the 76th Republic Day. The awards recognize bravery in operations across Jammu and Kashmir, anti-Maoist missions, and an operation in the northeast.

Updated: 25-01-2025 19:35 IST
On the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) secured the highest number of gallantry medals, with 19 awards, outshining other police forces across the country.

A total of 95 bravery medals were distributed among state and central police forces, fire service, home guard, and other services, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

CRPF's accolades include operations in regions like Jammu and Kashmir and anti-Maoist missions. Notably, posthumous honors were given to Constable Sunil Kumar Pandey for his sacrifice in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

