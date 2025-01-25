MNS Workers Attack College Principal Amid Harassment Allegations
In Thane's Ram Nagar area, MNS workers assaulted a college principal for alleged inappropriate behavior towards female colleagues. A video capturing the event went viral, prompting police complaint by MNS officials. The party intervened after receiving reports from harassed employees at the college.
In a shocking incident in Thane's Ram Nagar, workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) attacked a college principal accused of lewd behavior with female colleagues.
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking a debate on workplace conduct.
The MNS Thane city chief, Ravindra More, stated that the party members acted after being approached by the harassed women and have lodged a complaint with the Srinagar police for further investigation.
