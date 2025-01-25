Left Menu

MNS Workers Attack College Principal Amid Harassment Allegations

In Thane's Ram Nagar area, MNS workers assaulted a college principal for alleged inappropriate behavior towards female colleagues. A video capturing the event went viral, prompting police complaint by MNS officials. The party intervened after receiving reports from harassed employees at the college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 19:37 IST
MNS Workers Attack College Principal Amid Harassment Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Thane's Ram Nagar, workers from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) attacked a college principal accused of lewd behavior with female colleagues.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking a debate on workplace conduct.

The MNS Thane city chief, Ravindra More, stated that the party members acted after being approached by the harassed women and have lodged a complaint with the Srinagar police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025