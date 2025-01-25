Dual Power Crisis Intensifies After Mysterious Deaths in J&K

An independent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) supporting the National Conference-led government has condemned the dual power system in Jammu and Kashmir, blaming it for the mysterious deaths of 17 individuals, including 13 children, in Rajouri district.

Former judge Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, alongside National Conference leader and MLA Budhal Javaid Iqbal Choudhary and Congress MLA Iftkhar Ahmad, threatened to resign over the handling of the crisis in Badhaal village. They criticized the state's dual governance, citing its adverse impact on health and the psyche of citizens.

Calling for the restoration of statehood, Khan emphasized that the centralized power would solve governance issues. Leader Choudhary remarked on the urgent need for systematic reforms to provide relief for citizens, pointing to a critical shortage of medical staff at GMC Rajouri.

(With inputs from agencies.)