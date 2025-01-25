Security Forces Spark Change in Bastar with Republic Day Flag-raising

The Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, long marked by Naxalite activities, is set to witness the national flag hoisted in 14 new locations on Republic Day. This move signals a shift as security forces push Maoists out of their strongholds.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed that these flags will be unfurled in the districts of Bijapur, Narayanpur, and Sukma. New camps established since last September have facilitated these unfurling ceremonies, previously unseen since independence.

Security camps by CRPF, BSF, and ITBP have bolstered local safety, enabling government welfare programs to reach tribal areas. Such efforts contribute to diminishing Naxalite influence, with numerous encounters leading to substantial casualties among Naxalites.

(With inputs from agencies.)