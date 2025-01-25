Justice Demands: Call for Action in Beed Sarpanch Murder Probe

The investigation into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh intensifies as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas urges the attachment of properties owned by accused Walmik Karad. This measure aims to prevent any asset transfers to Karad's aides, ensuring justice for the slain local leader.

Karad, who faces charges in an extortion case connected to the murder, remains in custody. His proximity to NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has fueled political tension, with Dhas highlighting the need for decisive action from the SIT to attach Karad's assets as a preventive step.

The call for justice resonates throughout Maharashtra as citizens demand accountability and express frustration over unsolved past murders. As pressure mounts, authorities must navigate complex political dynamics to deliver justice in these high-profile cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)