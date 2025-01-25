Left Menu

Thane College Scandal: Allegations and Backlash

The principal and three officials of a Thane college have been accused of sexually harassing female teachers. Following a complaint by four teachers, the accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. MNS workers assaulted the principal after the allegations, demanding action against his misconduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 22:09 IST
A scandal has erupted in Thane city as the principal and three officials of a local college face accusations of sexually harassing female teachers. The charges have triggered significant backlash, culminating in a physical confrontation as video footage of the incident went viral.

The allegations were formally lodged with police in the Wagle Estate area by four female teachers. They claim that the college's principal, chairman, and two management officials engaged in inappropriate conduct, including locking vital student documents and provoking students against teachers.

In response, members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena took matters into their own hands, confronting the principal on Saturday. The party aligned itself with the alleged victims, asserting that the administration failed to act and demanding the principal's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

