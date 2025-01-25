Swift Arrest: Trio Apprehended for Bold Jheel Park Robbery

In a swift police action, three individuals have been arrested for the brazen attack and robbery of a couple near Jheel Park in Delhi's northeast on Friday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 7 PM when a group of four men assaulted Karan, aged 38, and his wife with a knife, making away with Karan's mobile phone and his wife's handbag, which contained cash and other valuables, near the vicinity of Welcome Metro Station.

After receiving treatment at JPC Hospital, the couple was discharged. A case was registered at Welcome Police Station, and a specialized team was tasked to investigate. Utilizing CCTV footage and local intelligence, authorities successfully apprehended three suspects, identified as Asif alias Falak, Aman, and Faisal, all in their early twenties and residents of Welcome. The recovery included the stolen mobile, Rs 1,000 in cash, a charger, and the knife involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)