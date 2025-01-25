Tragedy Strikes: Nine South African Peacekeepers Killed

Nine soldiers from South Africa, serving with the Southern African and United Nations peacekeeping missions, have lost their lives amidst the conflict in eastern Congo. The announcement was made by the South African National Defence Force in a recent statement.

The soldiers were deployed in a region notorious for rebel conflicts, highlighting the dangers faced by peacekeeping forces in volatile zones.

The loss of these peacekeepers underscores the challenging and perilous conditions under which international military missions operate in conflict areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)