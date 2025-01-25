Tragedy Strikes: Nine South African Peacekeepers Killed
Nine South African soldiers, serving under Southern African and U.N. peacekeeping missions, have been killed in the conflict-ridden eastern region of Congo. This news was announced by the South African National Defence Force in a recent statement.
Updated: 25-01-2025 23:15 IST
The soldiers were deployed in a region notorious for rebel conflicts, highlighting the dangers faced by peacekeeping forces in volatile zones.
The loss of these peacekeepers underscores the challenging and perilous conditions under which international military missions operate in conflict areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
