Odisha Governor's Voter Day Appeal Ignites Democratic Spirit

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati made a compelling appeal to the public on Saturday, urging them to participate actively in the democratic process by exercising their right to vote. The message was delivered as the state celebrated National Voters' Day.

The Governor's Office took to social media to reinforce the exhortation, emphasizing the significance of voting in a democratic setup. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja echoed these sentiments during the state-level celebration, underscoring the vital role of voting as a democratic responsibility.

The event also featured a short film and a photo exhibition aimed at raising voter awareness. In recognition of their efforts in the forthcoming 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha elections, districts such as Khurda, Keonjhar, and several others received accolades for outstanding performance.

