Left Menu

Odisha Governor's Voter Day Appeal Ignites Democratic Spirit

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati urged citizens to vote, emphasizing its importance for strengthening democracy. Celebrating National Voters' Day, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja highlighted voting as a key democratic duty. Nine districts were recognized for their electoral performance in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:18 IST
Odisha Governor's Voter Day Appeal Ignites Democratic Spirit
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati made a compelling appeal to the public on Saturday, urging them to participate actively in the democratic process by exercising their right to vote. The message was delivered as the state celebrated National Voters' Day.

The Governor's Office took to social media to reinforce the exhortation, emphasizing the significance of voting in a democratic setup. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja echoed these sentiments during the state-level celebration, underscoring the vital role of voting as a democratic responsibility.

The event also featured a short film and a photo exhibition aimed at raising voter awareness. In recognition of their efforts in the forthcoming 2024 assembly and Lok Sabha elections, districts such as Khurda, Keonjhar, and several others received accolades for outstanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025