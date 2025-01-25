Delays in Israel's Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon Raise Tensions
Israel will not meet the initial deadline to withdraw from southern Lebanon as per its ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. While the agreement mandated both sides to pull out within 60 days, Israel cites unmet commitments by Hezbollah and the Lebanese army, leading to delays.
Israel's military has announced it will not meet the original deadline for withdrawing from southern Lebanon, as specified in a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah.
The agreement provided 60 days for both Israel and Hezbollah to pull back and for the Lebanese army to secure the area. However, Israel claims Hezbollah and the Lebanese army have not fulfilled their commitments, while Lebanon accuses Israel of obstructing the process.
In a Saturday statement, the Israeli military noted progress in the agreement but acknowledged delays in some sectors. It cautioned displaced residents of southern Lebanese towns against returning, as the withdrawal process will continue in the coming days.
