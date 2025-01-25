Hostage Families Urge Trump to Push for Peace

In a plea for peace, hostage families in Gaza have made a fervent appeal to US President Donald Trump, urging him to press Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the release of their loved ones and to end the ongoing conflict.

As per the existing deal, about one-third of the hostages are set to be freed during the initial six-week phase. Subsequent negotiations for the release of remaining captives and the resolution of the war are scheduled for the second phase.

However, Netanyahu has hinted at resuming military actions post this first phase, a move supported by hardliners in his coalition threatening the stability of the government should he choose otherwise. 'The radicals in the coalition,' remarked Einav Zangauker — whose son, Matan, remains captive — 'are threatening to bring down the government.' She called on Trump to 'demand that Netanyahu implements the full agreement and begin the second-phase talks immediately.'

