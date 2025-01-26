White House Lifts Bombs Supply Hold to Israel Amid Ceasefire
The U.S. White House under Donald Trump's direction has lifted the suspension by the Biden administration on supplying 2,000-pound bombs to Israel. This decision follows a recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Concerns were raised about bomb impacts in Rafah, Gaza.
In a highly anticipated move, President Donald Trump's White House has instructed the U.S. military to resume the supply of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, lifting a restriction previously imposed by the Biden administration. A source from the White House confirmed the information to Reuters on Saturday.
The restriction was initially placed by President Biden due to concerns over the potential impact of these large bombs during Israel's conflict with Hamas, especially amid the dense population of Rafah in Gaza, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge.
The decision to lift the hold comes shortly after a ceasefire was reached to halt ongoing hostilities. This development highlights the complex geopolitical challenges in the region as the U.S. maneuvers its role in the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
