CIA's COVID-19 Lab Origin Theory Sparks Debate

The CIA assesses that the virus behind the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a laboratory, specifically in China, but acknowledges low confidence in its conclusion. The assessment reflects no new intelligence and was released under U.S. political directives, continuing the debate on the virus's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 03:33 IST
The CIA's recent assessment suggests the COVID-19 virus likely originated from a laboratory in China, although the agency admits to having low confidence in this conclusion.

This finding wasn't derived from new intelligence but rather from directives by U.S. political figures, escalating the ongoing debate over the virus's origins.

Despite various theories, the origin remains controversial, emphasizing a lack of definitive evidence and Chinese cooperation, as intelligence officials continue to explore all possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

