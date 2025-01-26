Trump Administration Halts Air Force DEI Initiatives

President Donald Trump's recent executive orders have led the U.S. Air Force to suspend educational courses on significant historical topics related to diversity, such as the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASPs), according to a U.S. official.

The Tuskegee Airmen, a group of pioneering Black pilots during World War II, and WASPs, civilian women pilots, were instrumental in military history. Trump's orders are part of initiatives to dismantle DEI programs which advocates say address long-standing inequities.

As the Air Force reviews course curriculum at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the impacted materials highlight the ongoing debate over DEI programs amidst national security strategy adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)