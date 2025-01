Trump Weighs TikTok's Future Amidst Acquisition Talks

In a move that could reshape the digital landscape, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced ongoing discussions over the fate of TikTok, a widely popular social media platform. Trump revealed on Saturday that he is in talks with various parties, including software giant Oracle, to reach a decision on TikTok's future within the next 30 days.

The administration's plan reportedly involves leveraging Oracle alongside outside investors to effectively oversee TikTok's operations, while ByteDance would still maintain a stake in the app. Oracle's role would focus on handling data collection and software updates, addressing national security concerns tied to Chinese government interference.

With several influential investors and prominent figures showing interest in acquiring TikTok, this negotiation is pivotal as it could involve TikTok's global operations. As discussions continue, complexities remain, especially in balancing national security and business interests with international ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)