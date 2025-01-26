CIA's Contested Report Revives COVID-19 Lab-Origin Debate

The CIA has issued a new assessment suggesting that the COVID-19 virus most likely originated from a laboratory in China, sparking renewed debate over its origin. While the assessment identifies a lab origin as the most plausible explanation, the agency concedes it has 'low confidence' in this conclusion.

This finding, arising from a request by the Biden administration and former CIA Director William Burns, lacks new intelligence but rather draws on fresh analyses. The report was declassified following an order from John Ratcliffe, newly appointed CIA director by former President Donald Trump.

Despite intensified calls from lawmakers for clarity on the virus's origins, the CIA acknowledges that both research-related and natural origin scenarios remain viable. Political tensions surge as intelligence officials and Chinese authorities clash over the implications of the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)