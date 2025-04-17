Criticism Against Pakistan Army Chief for Stance on Two-Nation Theory

Robinder Sachdev, a noted foreign affairs expert, launched a scathing critique of Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir following his recent remarks that upheld the two-nation theory. Sachdev accused Munir and the military leadership of clinging to outdated mentalities, particularly in reference to their stance on Kashmir and the role of overseas Pakistanis.

He argued that the army chief resides in a "dreamland," seeking to exploit emotional ties with overseas Pakistanis to garner support for Pakistan, all while maintaining a rigid and unchanging perspective on regional issues. Sachdev insists this approach stifles any potential for policy or diplomatic evolution with neighbors, especially India.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) weighed in, dismissing General Munir's description of Kashmir as a "jugular vein" of Pakistan as both illogical and baseless, reiterating India's stance that Kashmir is undeniably a union territory of India. The MEA underscored Pakistan's entrenched reputation as a terrorist epicenter, further pointing to the lack of action against perpetrators of past attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)