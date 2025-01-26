Left Menu

Militant Arrests Shake Manipur Districts: PREPAK and UKRA Members Detained

Four militants were arrested in separate operations in Manipur's Imphal West and Churachandpur districts. Two PREPAK members were detained in Imphal, while two UKRA members were apprehended in Churachandpur. Weapons, live rounds, extortion letters, and a vehicle were seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-01-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 10:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, police in Manipur have arrested four militants from Imphal West and Churachandpur districts. The arrests were made over the weekend, with officials identifying the suspects as active members of the proscribed groups PREPAK (Progressive) and UKRA (SoO group).

Police in Imphal West district detained Sairem Rishikumar Singh, 24, and Longjam Nganthoiba Meitei, 22, alleged members of PREPAK, from Langol Type II. The duo was reportedly involved in extortion activities across Imphal and Thoubal, with authorities recovering six mobile phones, two .32 pistols, magazines, live rounds, extortion letters, and a vehicle from them.

Meanwhile, in Churachandpur's New Dampi area, authorities apprehended Thangrengsong Kom, 45, and L Washington Kom, 42, who are associated with the UKRA faction. They were allegedly targeting ex-servicemen in extortion schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

