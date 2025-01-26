Left Menu

Tri-Services Tableau: A Vision for Unified Armed Forces

For the first time during the Republic Day parade, a tri-services tableau representing the synergy among India's armed forces was showcased. Featuring indigenous military equipment, it highlighted the theme 'Strong and Secure India.' The government is focusing on defence reforms and enhancing tri-services integration through the establishment of integrated theatre commands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:05 IST
  • India

In a landmark move, a tri-services tableau illustrating India's intensified efforts to enhance synergy among its armed forces made a historic appearance during the Republic Day parade this Sunday. This unprecedented showcase highlighted a battlefield scenario, showcasing a synchronized operation across land, water, and air.

The tableau featured cutting-edge indigenous military equipment, including the Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, and a remotely-piloted aircraft. The theme was centered around 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' (strong and secure India), epitomizing the nation's commitment to defense reforms.

On January 1, the ministry announced 2025 as the year of defense reforms, with a strong emphasis on boosting tri-services synergy to bolster India's military prowess. Central to this initiative is the establishment of integrated theatre commands, aiming to unite the capabilities of the Army, Air Force, and Navy within specified geographical territories to address security challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

