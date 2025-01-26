Manipur Police Officers Honored with Prestigious Medals

In a significant recognition of their dedication, eight Manipur police officers have been decorated with prestigious awards for their exemplary service, as reported by an official statement released on Sunday.

Notably, Deputy SP/CID (SB) Sorokhaibam Rudranarayan Singh has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, underscoring his contributions to the force.

Additionally, Inspector Laishram Chaoba Singh and seven other officers have been honored with the Medal for Meritorious Service, reflecting their unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)