Manipur Police Officers Honored with Prestigious Medals
Eight officers from the Manipur Police have been recognized for their outstanding dedication and service. The 'President's Medal for Distinguished Service' was awarded to Deputy SP Sorokhaibam Rudranarayan Singh, while seven others received the 'Medal for Meritorious Service'. This honor highlights their invaluable contributions to law enforcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 26-01-2025 12:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 12:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant recognition of their dedication, eight Manipur police officers have been decorated with prestigious awards for their exemplary service, as reported by an official statement released on Sunday.
Notably, Deputy SP/CID (SB) Sorokhaibam Rudranarayan Singh has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, underscoring his contributions to the force.
Additionally, Inspector Laishram Chaoba Singh and seven other officers have been honored with the Medal for Meritorious Service, reflecting their unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sahiwal District Faces Crime Surge: A Law Enforcement Challenge
President Murmu Honors Swami Vivekananda's Legacy
West Bengal Honors Swami Vivekananda on National Youth Day
AMET University Honors Maritime Legend Capt. Joseph with Doctorate
AMET University's Convocation Honors Maritime Legend Capt. Joseph