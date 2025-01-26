Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Liquor Prohibition Initiative: A Joint Effort for Change

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav highlighted the liquor prohibition campaign, emphasizing joint government-society efforts. He acknowledged the state's industrial growth and employment goals. The campaign involves closing liquor shops in religious areas, with a focus on societal awareness and investment-driven employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:05 IST
Madhya Pradesh's Liquor Prohibition Initiative: A Joint Effort for Change
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the importance of joint efforts between the government and society in the state's liquor prohibition campaign. Speaking at a Republic Day event in Indore, he outlined the government's decision to ban liquor sales in 17 religious towns.

Yadav highlighted the state's trajectory toward development and investment, noting proposals worth Rs 4.17 lakh crore that promise to generate over four lakh jobs. He declared 2025 as the 'Year of Industry and Employment' for Madhya Pradesh.

Remembering Dr. B R Ambedkar's pivotal role in shaping the Constitution, Yadav concluded with a call for awareness of citizens' duties and rights. Statewide, various leaders participated in Republic Day events, echoing Yadav's message.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025