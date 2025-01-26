Madhya Pradesh's Liquor Prohibition Initiative: A Joint Effort for Change

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the importance of joint efforts between the government and society in the state's liquor prohibition campaign. Speaking at a Republic Day event in Indore, he outlined the government's decision to ban liquor sales in 17 religious towns.

Yadav highlighted the state's trajectory toward development and investment, noting proposals worth Rs 4.17 lakh crore that promise to generate over four lakh jobs. He declared 2025 as the 'Year of Industry and Employment' for Madhya Pradesh.

Remembering Dr. B R Ambedkar's pivotal role in shaping the Constitution, Yadav concluded with a call for awareness of citizens' duties and rights. Statewide, various leaders participated in Republic Day events, echoing Yadav's message.

