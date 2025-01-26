Left Menu

Assam's New Era: Peace, Growth, and Empowerment

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya announced significant progress in peace, infrastructure, and economic growth at a Republic Day event in Guwahati. Emphasizing law and order, the government's efforts led to insurgent peace accords and advancements in women's safety. The 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit' aims to further economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:09 IST
Assam's New Era: Peace, Growth, and Empowerment
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hailed the state's advances in development and peace during a Republic Day address in Guwahati. He noted the state's commitment to law and order enforcement, highlighting anti-drug measures and a decline in crimes against women.

The governor praised the surrender of several militant groups as evidence of Assam's progress in combating insurgency. He discussed the government's zero-tolerance stance on social evils, including drug abuse, child marriage, and human trafficking.

Acharya emphasized inclusive growth, spotlighting initiatives in education, agriculture, and infrastructure. The upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit' aims to attract regional industry leaders to boost economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025