Assam's New Era: Peace, Growth, and Empowerment

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya hailed the state's advances in development and peace during a Republic Day address in Guwahati. He noted the state's commitment to law and order enforcement, highlighting anti-drug measures and a decline in crimes against women.

The governor praised the surrender of several militant groups as evidence of Assam's progress in combating insurgency. He discussed the government's zero-tolerance stance on social evils, including drug abuse, child marriage, and human trafficking.

Acharya emphasized inclusive growth, spotlighting initiatives in education, agriculture, and infrastructure. The upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit' aims to attract regional industry leaders to boost economic growth.

