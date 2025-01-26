Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Remain in South Lebanon

Israeli forces in south Lebanon have sparked renewed tensions by remaining in the area after a stipulated deadline for their withdrawal. This has resulted in one person killed and 17 wounded, according to Lebanon's health ministry.

The withdrawal was part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that ended last year's conflict with Hezbollah. Israel maintains that the terms of withdrawal have not been fully adhered to by the Lebanese state and continues its military operations in the region.

Lebanon accuses Israel of delaying its withdrawal, citing civilian casualties in the villages of Houla and Kfar Kila. The Israeli military has yet to comment on these developments, as the conflict with Hezbollah continues in parallel with broader regional tensions.

