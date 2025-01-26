Tensions Escalate as Israeli Forces Remain in South Lebanon
Israeli forces in south Lebanon killed one and wounded 17 others as they refused to withdraw after a ceasefire deadline. Despite the U.S.-brokered agreement, Israel and Lebanon dispute compliance, with Israel continuing operations against Hezbollah. Lebanese sources report civilian casualties amid ongoing military presence.
Israeli forces in south Lebanon have sparked renewed tensions by remaining in the area after a stipulated deadline for their withdrawal. This has resulted in one person killed and 17 wounded, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
The withdrawal was part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire that ended last year's conflict with Hezbollah. Israel maintains that the terms of withdrawal have not been fully adhered to by the Lebanese state and continues its military operations in the region.
Lebanon accuses Israel of delaying its withdrawal, citing civilian casualties in the villages of Houla and Kfar Kila. The Israeli military has yet to comment on these developments, as the conflict with Hezbollah continues in parallel with broader regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
