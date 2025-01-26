India Celebrates Republic Day with Spectacular Festivities
India commemorates its Republic Day with vibrant displays, including fighter jet formations and motorbike stunts. Thousands attend the parade in New Delhi with Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu present. The event sees participation from 5,000 artists showcasing 45 distinct dance forms and aerial performances by the Air Force.
India's Republic Day was marked by colorful celebrations in New Delhi, featuring fighter jet formations and motorbike stunts by army daredevils. These festivities commemorated the day the nation's secular constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.
Thousands gathered at the Kartavya Path in the capital, cheering troops from India's defense forces along with cultural dance performances. Distinguished attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as chief guest.
The Indian government revealed that 5,000 artists performed over 45 dance forms. An aerial display by 40 aircraft, including Indian Air Force fighter jets, captivated attendees under a clear sky, themed as "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas" reflecting heritage and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Dual Dedication: Naval Might and Cultural Heritage
Prime Minister Modi Celebrates Army Day with Inspiring Tribute
Prime Minister Modi Bolsters India's Naval Prowess with New Combatants
Smooth Republic Day Parade Rehearsals on Kartavya Path
Prime Minister Modi says, 25 crore people have moved out of poverty and this neo-middle class are prospective buyers of vehicles.