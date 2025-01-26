India Celebrates Republic Day with Spectacular Festivities

India's Republic Day was marked by colorful celebrations in New Delhi, featuring fighter jet formations and motorbike stunts by army daredevils. These festivities commemorated the day the nation's secular constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Thousands gathered at the Kartavya Path in the capital, cheering troops from India's defense forces along with cultural dance performances. Distinguished attendees included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as chief guest.

The Indian government revealed that 5,000 artists performed over 45 dance forms. An aerial display by 40 aircraft, including Indian Air Force fighter jets, captivated attendees under a clear sky, themed as "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas" reflecting heritage and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)