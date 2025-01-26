Left Menu

Panic Amidst Celebrations: Mysterious Blasts in Guwahati on Republic Day

A loud sound heard during Republic Day celebrations in Guwahati caused panic among residents. The sound was reported near the Brahmaputra vegetable market and triggered searches by police. Meanwhile, an unattended bag near Betkuchi heightened fears, although it was harmless. ULFA (I) claimed responsibility for the noises, further increasing local anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-01-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Celebrations for Republic Day in Guwahati were interrupted by a mysterious loud sound, causing alarm among the residents in the vicinity of Brahmaputra vegetable market in Beharbari. Local police quickly moved to investigate the source of the sound to ensure public safety.

Adding to the tension, an unattended bag discovered near the Inter-State Bus Terminal at Betkuchi prompted a swift response from an anti-sabotage team. The bag, found to contain only clothes and ID cards, appeared to have been forgotten inadvertently by its owner.

The situation was further complicated when the banned ULFA (I) claimed responsibility through an email, alleging that blasts were orchestrated to prevent participation in national celebrations. Guwahati police continue to investigate these claims, urging the public to remain calm.

