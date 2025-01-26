Panic Amidst Celebrations: Mysterious Blasts in Guwahati on Republic Day

Celebrations for Republic Day in Guwahati were interrupted by a mysterious loud sound, causing alarm among the residents in the vicinity of Brahmaputra vegetable market in Beharbari. Local police quickly moved to investigate the source of the sound to ensure public safety.

Adding to the tension, an unattended bag discovered near the Inter-State Bus Terminal at Betkuchi prompted a swift response from an anti-sabotage team. The bag, found to contain only clothes and ID cards, appeared to have been forgotten inadvertently by its owner.

The situation was further complicated when the banned ULFA (I) claimed responsibility through an email, alleging that blasts were orchestrated to prevent participation in national celebrations. Guwahati police continue to investigate these claims, urging the public to remain calm.

(With inputs from agencies.)