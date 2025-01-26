Left Menu

Maoism's Last Breath: Chhattisgarh's Battle for Peace and Prosperity

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai declared that Maoism is nearing its end in the state, with significant action against Naxalites. He highlighted progress in agriculture and outlined future plans for industrial development, healthcare hubs, and education improvements in Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambikapur | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:39 IST
Maoism's Last Breath: Chhattisgarh's Battle for Peace and Prosperity
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that Maoism in the state is on the verge of defeat, with significant progress in eliminating over 260 Naxalites within a year.

Speaking during the Republic Day event, Sai emphasized his government's initiatives for agricultural prosperity and future development plans in sectors like healthcare and education. The CM underscored the state's aim to transform into a medical hub, with plans for state-of-the-art hospitals and industrial investments.

Sai also highlighted efforts to improve the state's education system by reintroducing board exams, alongside proactive measures to boost industry with an eco-friendly focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025