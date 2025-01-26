Maoism's Last Breath: Chhattisgarh's Battle for Peace and Prosperity

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that Maoism in the state is on the verge of defeat, with significant progress in eliminating over 260 Naxalites within a year.

Speaking during the Republic Day event, Sai emphasized his government's initiatives for agricultural prosperity and future development plans in sectors like healthcare and education. The CM underscored the state's aim to transform into a medical hub, with plans for state-of-the-art hospitals and industrial investments.

Sai also highlighted efforts to improve the state's education system by reintroducing board exams, alongside proactive measures to boost industry with an eco-friendly focus.

