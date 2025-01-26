Left Menu

Telangana CM Reddy Condemns UGC Guidelines as Constitutional Attack

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticised the Centre's proposed UGC guidelines as an 'attack on Constitution', demanding withdrawal. He coordinated with southern CMs to collectively oppose the guidelines, sparking concerns over centralizing control. The Centre's Padma awards decision also drew his discontent, urging state action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent address, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sharply criticized the Centre's draft UGC guidelines, labeling them as an 'attack on Constitution'. He urged the central government to withdraw these proposals, expressing concerns about centralizing control over state universities.

Reddy underscored the collective stance of southern state leaders, signaling potential unified opposition. He emphasized the importance of states' rights and warned against reducing them to mere municipal bodies through such regulatory changes.

Further, Reddy voiced his dissatisfaction over the Centre's choices in the Padma awards, contending that the neglect of recommendations from Telangana undermined the state's cultural contributions. He announced plans to formally communicate these issues to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

