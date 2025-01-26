Telangana CM Reddy Condemns UGC Guidelines as Constitutional Attack
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticised the Centre's proposed UGC guidelines as an 'attack on Constitution', demanding withdrawal. He coordinated with southern CMs to collectively oppose the guidelines, sparking concerns over centralizing control. The Centre's Padma awards decision also drew his discontent, urging state action.
- Country:
- India
In a recent address, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy sharply criticized the Centre's draft UGC guidelines, labeling them as an 'attack on Constitution'. He urged the central government to withdraw these proposals, expressing concerns about centralizing control over state universities.
Reddy underscored the collective stance of southern state leaders, signaling potential unified opposition. He emphasized the importance of states' rights and warned against reducing them to mere municipal bodies through such regulatory changes.
Further, Reddy voiced his dissatisfaction over the Centre's choices in the Padma awards, contending that the neglect of recommendations from Telangana undermined the state's cultural contributions. He announced plans to formally communicate these issues to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Preserving Judicial Legacy: Inauguration of Orissa High Court's New Archive Centre
1,000 New Health Centres to Bolster Dental Care in Jharkhand
Illegal Call Centre Busted; Man Arrested for U.S. Drug Sales
Reviving Universities and Rail Dreams: Telangana CM's Vision
Southern States Thaw: Power Restored as Winter Storm Recedes