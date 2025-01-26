Delhi LG Urges Civic Duty Amidst Electoral Crossroads
Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appealed to residents to vote in the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing that election day is a duty, not a holiday. He urged voters to choose wisely on issues affecting health, education, infrastructure, and more, stressing the importance of discerning genuine intentions amidst manufactured narratives.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena addressed the public on Republic Day, urging them to exercise their electoral rights responsibly in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled on February 5.
He emphasized that this decision will shape crucial facets of life in Delhi, including health, education, transport, and employment for the next five years.
Saxena highlighted the importance of discernment, cautioning against succumbing to manipulated narratives and underlining democracy as a cornerstone of the nation's constitution. He called on Delhiites to play their part in propelling the city toward progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modern Healthcare Rising: New Osmania Hospital in the Works
Farmers Demand Meeting Amid Dallewal's Health Deterioration
1,000 New Health Centres to Bolster Dental Care in Jharkhand
California Wildfires Trigger Public Health Emergency
Farmers Unite: SKM Advances Meeting Amidst Dallewal's Declining Health