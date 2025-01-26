Delhi LG Urges Civic Duty Amidst Electoral Crossroads

In a fervent appeal, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena addressed the public on Republic Day, urging them to exercise their electoral rights responsibly in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled on February 5.

He emphasized that this decision will shape crucial facets of life in Delhi, including health, education, transport, and employment for the next five years.

Saxena highlighted the importance of discernment, cautioning against succumbing to manipulated narratives and underlining democracy as a cornerstone of the nation's constitution. He called on Delhiites to play their part in propelling the city toward progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)