Delhi LG Urges Civic Duty Amidst Electoral Crossroads

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena appealed to residents to vote in the upcoming assembly elections, emphasizing that election day is a duty, not a holiday. He urged voters to choose wisely on issues affecting health, education, infrastructure, and more, stressing the importance of discerning genuine intentions amidst manufactured narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a fervent appeal, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena addressed the public on Republic Day, urging them to exercise their electoral rights responsibly in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled on February 5.

He emphasized that this decision will shape crucial facets of life in Delhi, including health, education, transport, and employment for the next five years.

Saxena highlighted the importance of discernment, cautioning against succumbing to manipulated narratives and underlining democracy as a cornerstone of the nation's constitution. He called on Delhiites to play their part in propelling the city toward progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

