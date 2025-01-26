Strategic Gain in Donetsk: Russian Forces Secure Zelene
Russian troops have captured the settlement of Zelene in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This territorial gain was reported by the Interfax news agency, referencing the Russian Defence Ministry, although Reuters has not confirmed these battlefield developments independently at this time.
In a significant development, Russian troops have reportedly seized control of the settlement of Zelene, located in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. This strategic advancement was reported by the Interfax news agency, drawing from information provided by the Russian Defence Ministry.
The situation in Ukraine remains volatile, and such gains indicate an ongoing and intense conflict in the eastern territories.
Despite the report by Interfax, Reuters has yet to independently verify the situation on the ground in Zelene, highlighting the uncertainty and complexities in reporting from active conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
