South Korea's Unprecedented Presidential Impeachment: Yoon Suk Yeol Indicted

The dramatic political upheaval in South Korea saw President Yoon Suk Yeol indicted for insurrection following his unprecedented attempt to impose martial law. The event triggered a series of political maneuvers, leading to his impeachment and eventual arrest, marking a significant moment in the country's political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:15 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol

In an unprecedented political drama, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted for insurrection, marking a significant point in a tumultuous series of events that began with a controversial martial law declaration.

On December 3, Yoon struck the nation by announcing martial law, an attempt to quell what he termed 'anti-state forces.' In the ensuing chaos, military forces moved against the opposition-controlled parliament, only for Yoon to revoke the declaration hours later. The international community, including the United States, condemned his actions as a serious misjudgment.

This tumult led to Yoon's impeachment by the National Assembly and his subsequent arrest, a first for a sitting South Korean president, as legal and political challenges mount against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

