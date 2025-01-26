South Korea's Unprecedented Presidential Impeachment: Yoon Suk Yeol Indicted

In an unprecedented political drama, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted for insurrection, marking a significant point in a tumultuous series of events that began with a controversial martial law declaration.

On December 3, Yoon struck the nation by announcing martial law, an attempt to quell what he termed 'anti-state forces.' In the ensuing chaos, military forces moved against the opposition-controlled parliament, only for Yoon to revoke the declaration hours later. The international community, including the United States, condemned his actions as a serious misjudgment.

This tumult led to Yoon's impeachment by the National Assembly and his subsequent arrest, a first for a sitting South Korean president, as legal and political challenges mount against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)