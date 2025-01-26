Controversial Migrant Processing Scheme in Albania Faces Legal Scrutiny
Italian navy ship Cassiopea has transported 49 migrants to Albania for processing under a contested scheme blocked by legal issues. Despite Italian courts' earlier opposition, the scheme seeks to process detained migrants quickly. The European Court will review its legality soon, amid human rights concerns.
The Italian navy vessel Cassiopea has transferred 49 migrants to Albania for processing, amid ongoing controversy over the legality of such transfers. This marks the third attempt of processing migrants in Albania, following a contentious agreement between Italy and Albania.
This operation is part of a broader initiative to handle asylum requests quickly. Initially launched in October, the scheme faced setbacks due to legal obstacles, halting previous attempts. Italian judges previously rejected validating detentions in Albania, citing concerns with such fast-track procedures.
The upcoming European Court of Justice hearing aims to address the legality of processing migrants outside European Union borders. As debates continue, human rights groups argue the agreement breaches international laws.
