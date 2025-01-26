Controversial Migrant Processing Scheme in Albania Faces Legal Scrutiny

The Italian navy vessel Cassiopea has transferred 49 migrants to Albania for processing, amid ongoing controversy over the legality of such transfers. This marks the third attempt of processing migrants in Albania, following a contentious agreement between Italy and Albania.

This operation is part of a broader initiative to handle asylum requests quickly. Initially launched in October, the scheme faced setbacks due to legal obstacles, halting previous attempts. Italian judges previously rejected validating detentions in Albania, citing concerns with such fast-track procedures.

The upcoming European Court of Justice hearing aims to address the legality of processing migrants outside European Union borders. As debates continue, human rights groups argue the agreement breaches international laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)