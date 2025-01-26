Global Tensions: Major Escalations and Political Shifts
Global news highlights the escalating tensions in Sudan with military actions, accountability issues in Turkey following a tragic ski resort fire, and Italy's controversial migrant policies. Political dynamics in Belarus, Congo, South Korea, and the Middle East further contribute to an intensely charged international atmosphere.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:27 IST
General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made a notable appearance at Khartoum headquarters, signaling the Sudanese army's commitment to quelling RSF paramilitary threats.
A fire disaster at Turkey's Grand Kartal Hotel prompts legal actions against 15 individuals, highlighting significant fire safety oversights.
Italy's resumed migrant transfers to Albania spark debates over legality and EU policies, underscoring complex challenges in managing immigration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
