Tensions Rise as Protests Erupt Over Israeli Presence in Southern Lebanon

Israeli forces opened fire on protesters in southern Lebanon, killing at least 11 and injuring over 80, amid demands for Israel's withdrawal under a ceasefire agreement. The protests highlight tensions over delayed military redeployments, with Lebanese officials urging restraint and the international community calling for Israel's withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maysal-Jabal | Updated: 26-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Israeli forces in southern Lebanon fired upon protesters demanding withdrawal in accordance with a ceasefire agreement, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and over 80 injuries, according to Lebanese health authorities. The demonstrators, some displaying Hezbollah banners, attempted to access various border villages to denounce Israel's non-compliance with the 60-day withdrawal deadline following the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

The Israeli military attributed the onset of protests to Hezbollah's provocations and stated that shots were fired to remove alleged threats approaching their positions. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun vowed to uphold national sovereignty, urging citizens to remain calm and place trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces. Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for international intervention to ensure Israel's prompt withdrawal?

As the UN and UNIFIL stressed the importance of adhering to the ceasefire terms, tensions remain high along the Blue Line with both sides yet to meet the withdrawal prerequisites for a safe civilian return. The volatile situation risks destabilizing the region further, as displaced Lebanese citizens continue to seek a return to their homes amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

