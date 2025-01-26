Goma Under Siege: Crisis in Eastern Congo

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels closed in on Goma, Eastern Congo's largest city, forcing thousands of civilians to flee. The unrest also grounded flights at the local airport as government forces worked tirelessly to prevent the city from falling into rebel hands.

This development follows the rebels' rapid territorial gains, sparking fears of a widening regional conflict in the mineral-rich, yet turbulent eastern Congo. The U.N. Security Council convened a day earlier than scheduled in response, particularly after the fatalities of four U.N. peacekeepers and several others linked to U.N. missions.

The M23 rebel movement, reportedly supported by Rwanda—despite Kigali's denials—aims to secure the city amid a backdrop of broader regional dynamics and historical tensions. As fighting intensified on Goma's outskirts, humanitarian efforts were overshadowed by dire warnings about exacerbated crises impacting displaced populations.

