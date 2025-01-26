Betrayal Turns Deadly: Tragic Case in Boranada
A business dispute escalated into tragedy when a 70-year-old man, upset over a perceived betrayal by his partner, allegedly killed his partner's two children in Boranada. The accused, Shyam Singh Bhati, is currently absconding. A note highlighting the supposed betrayal was found, and a police investigation is ongoing.
In a tragic incident that has shocked the Boranada community, a 70-year-old man is accused of killing two children due to a business fallout with their father. The accused reportedly picked up the children from school, took them to his home, and murdered them before hanging their bodies.
The case came to light two days after the children were reported missing. A police investigation led to the discovery of a note in which Shyam Singh Bhati, the accused, allegedly confessed to the killings, citing betrayal by his business partner, Pradeep Devasai, as motive.
According to police, Bhati and Devasai had started a bangle factory partnership which dissolved due to disagreements, leading to financial losses for Bhati. The suspect is currently on the run, and authorities have launched a search operation.
