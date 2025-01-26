Israeli Hostage Arbel Yehud to be Freed Soon
Arbel Yehud, an Israeli hostage, is set to be released before the next round of hostage-prisoner exchanges, as confirmed by an Islamic Jihad official. Negotiations mediated the agreement for Yehud's release. Details remain sparse, and the official shared information on condition of anonymity.
An Islamic Jihad official has revealed that Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud will be released ahead of the upcoming exchange of hostages and prisoners. The official provided this update exclusively to Reuters under anonymity.
Negotiations have reportedly achieved a breakthrough, successfully mediating an agreement for Yehud's release. However, further details about the timing and logistics remain undisclosed.
The situation remains fluid, and the involved parties continue to work towards finalizing Yehud's return. Updates are expected as more information becomes available.
