Israeli Hostage Arbel Yehud to be Freed Soon

An Islamic Jihad official has revealed that Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud will be released ahead of the upcoming exchange of hostages and prisoners. The official provided this update exclusively to Reuters under anonymity.

Negotiations have reportedly achieved a breakthrough, successfully mediating an agreement for Yehud's release. However, further details about the timing and logistics remain undisclosed.

The situation remains fluid, and the involved parties continue to work towards finalizing Yehud's return. Updates are expected as more information becomes available.

