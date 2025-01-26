Left Menu

Tragic River Accident Claims Three Lives in Gujarat

In a tragic incident in Anand district, Gujarat, a man, his son, and nephew drowned after their boat capsized in the Mahisagar river. Despite local rescue efforts, all three were declared dead at a health center. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 26-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 21:40 IST
Tragic River Accident Claims Three Lives in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking accident in Gujarat's Anand district, three individuals lost their lives when their boat overturned in the Mahisagar river on Sunday evening. The victims included 42-year-old Naginbhai Gamechi, his six-year-old son Ayush, and his 12-year-old nephew Mihir.

The tragedy unfolded as the trio embarked on a fishing trip near Vasad town. The boat unexpectedly capsized, plunging all three into the river. Local residents bravely leapt into the water, managing to pull the victims out. However, despite their quick actions, all three were pronounced dead upon arrival at a community health center.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the local fire brigade and Vasad police, who retrieved the sunken boat for further examination. The accident has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, which now mourns the loss of three of its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025