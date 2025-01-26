Tragic River Accident Claims Three Lives in Gujarat

In a heartbreaking accident in Gujarat's Anand district, three individuals lost their lives when their boat overturned in the Mahisagar river on Sunday evening. The victims included 42-year-old Naginbhai Gamechi, his six-year-old son Ayush, and his 12-year-old nephew Mihir.

The tragedy unfolded as the trio embarked on a fishing trip near Vasad town. The boat unexpectedly capsized, plunging all three into the river. Local residents bravely leapt into the water, managing to pull the victims out. However, despite their quick actions, all three were pronounced dead upon arrival at a community health center.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by the local fire brigade and Vasad police, who retrieved the sunken boat for further examination. The accident has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, which now mourns the loss of three of its members.

