Pakistani Man's Accidental Journey Across the Line of Control

A mentally challenged man's unexpected crossing from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into India has sparked pleas for his prompt repatriation. The family of Yasir Faiz expressed deep concern over his safety following the incident, raising their appeal to authorities for urgent intervention.

Faiz, a resident of Tetrinote village, inadvertently crossed the Line of Control while under duress. According to relatives, what began as a routine hospital visit for psychiatric care turned into a flight for self-preservation.

Citing family sources, Dawn reported that Faiz, in a state of panic, believed he was under threat from medical staff and fled. Now, his family is calling for diplomatic cooperation to secure his safe return across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)