Tensions Escalate as Lebanese Protest Israeli Occupation

In a heightened confrontation, Israeli forces opened fire on demonstrators in southern Lebanon on Sunday, resulting in 15 deaths and more than 80 injuries, as reported by Lebanese health authorities.

Protesters bearing Hezbollah flags sought to challenge Israel's lingering presence past the ceasefire deadline, highlighting the fragile peace between the two nations since hostilities ceased in November.

Amidst calls for restraint and international intervention, Lebanese officials stand firm on the country's sovereignty, while UN representatives urge compliance with the ceasefire agreement to prevent further instability.

