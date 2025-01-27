Third Time's the Charm: Zelenskiy Appoints New Commander in Eastern Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the appointment of Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi as the new commander of a crucial Ukrainian military unit, the Khortytsia operational-strategic group, tasked with defending the embattled eastern city of Pokrovsk.

This move marks the third leadership change in under a year as Ukraine grapples with intensified Russian military advances. In his nightly address, Zelenskiy emphasized the urgency of reinforcing Ukraine's defenses in the Donetsk region, a key target in President Vladimir Putin's war efforts.

Drapatyi takes over from Major General Andriy Hnatov, who now shifts roles to focus on training and communication. Zelenskiy noted that Drapatyi's appointment seeks to align combat operations with rigorous brigade training amidst the ongoing fierce battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)