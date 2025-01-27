Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves
Major developments included discussions between Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, WHSmith contemplating the sale of its UK high street shops, and Finance Minister Rachel Reeves seeking to unlock billions from pension schemes to stimulate economic growth.
In a significant development, Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have agreed to a future meeting following a recent phone conversation. This revelation comes amidst a period of notable economic changes in the UK.
On the retail front, the historic retailer WHSmith is contemplating the sale of its UK high street shops. The talks suggest a strategic shift for the company, which has been a staple in British retail for over two centuries.
Additionally, UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is attempting to invigorate economic growth by seeking to release billions of pounds tied up in the country's substantial defined benefit pension system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
