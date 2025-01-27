Left Menu

Jaishankar's UAE Visit: Strengthening Ties in a Dynamic Region

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to the UAE to strengthen India's strategic partnership with the Gulf nation. Key discussions include advancing bilateral ties and reviewing the Gaza situation. A notable expansion in trade relations was seen post the 2022 economic partnership agreement.

Updated: 27-01-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:47 IST
Jaishankar's UAE Visit: Strengthening Ties in a Dynamic Region
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has commenced a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to bolster India's comprehensive strategic partnership with this key Gulf nation.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that Jaishankar will engage in discussions with UAE leadership aimed at reviewing and enhancing the bilateral relationship. This visit also offers a chance to inject new momentum into the India-UAE partnership.

Apart from diplomatic engagements, Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the Raisina Middle East conference. The trip comes at a time when India-UAE relations have been particularly favorable, especially after last year's comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

