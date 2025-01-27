Jaishankar's UAE Visit: Strengthening Ties in a Dynamic Region

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has commenced a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to bolster India's comprehensive strategic partnership with this key Gulf nation.

The Ministry of External Affairs announced that Jaishankar will engage in discussions with UAE leadership aimed at reviewing and enhancing the bilateral relationship. This visit also offers a chance to inject new momentum into the India-UAE partnership.

Apart from diplomatic engagements, Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address at the Raisina Middle East conference. The trip comes at a time when India-UAE relations have been particularly favorable, especially after last year's comprehensive economic partnership agreement.

