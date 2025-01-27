M23 Rebels Take Control of Goma

In a significant and concerning development, the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma is now reportedly under the presence of M23 rebels. Witnesses speaking to Reuters have confirmed sightings of the armed group.

Video footage provided by one witness shows heavily equipped men moving assertively through Goma’s streets, underscoring the gravity of the situation facing the city’s residents.

The unfolding events mark a pivotal moment in the region, requiring close monitoring as residents brace themselves for potential confrontations.

