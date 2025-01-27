Left Menu

M23 Rebels Take Control of Goma

M23 rebels have reportedly entered the city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Witnesses confirm seeing heavily armed men in the streets. Video evidence supports these claims, highlighting the tense situation in the region.

Updated: 27-01-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:39 IST
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

In a significant and concerning development, the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Goma is now reportedly under the presence of M23 rebels. Witnesses speaking to Reuters have confirmed sightings of the armed group.

Video footage provided by one witness shows heavily equipped men moving assertively through Goma’s streets, underscoring the gravity of the situation facing the city’s residents.

The unfolding events mark a pivotal moment in the region, requiring close monitoring as residents brace themselves for potential confrontations.

